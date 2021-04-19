Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $478.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

