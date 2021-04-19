Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.03 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.