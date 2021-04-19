Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $82.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,187.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

