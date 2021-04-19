Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $333.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.81.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

