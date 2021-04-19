Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,939 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.84. The company has a market capitalization of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

