Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.