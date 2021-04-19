Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,809 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $328.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

