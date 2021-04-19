Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,885 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $179.74. 23,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

