Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

CCK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.77. 1,262,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $110.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

