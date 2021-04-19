Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. Crown also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $108.77. 1,312,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

