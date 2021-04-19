Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

CCK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

