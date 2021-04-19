Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

