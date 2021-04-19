Crypto.com Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.95 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $138.95 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

