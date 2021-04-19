Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 64.2% Over Last Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $73,655.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.