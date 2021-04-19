CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 9.3% This Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $703,859.28 and $3,238.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.