CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.91 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.43 million and $597,542.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,706 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

