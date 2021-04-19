CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 40807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

