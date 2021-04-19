Cube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $397.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $397.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.