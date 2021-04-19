Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $264.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

