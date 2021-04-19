Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.14. Curis shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 11,312 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $965.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

