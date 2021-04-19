Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Achieves $868.81 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $868.81 million and approximately $411.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,358,712 coins and its circulating supply is 273,675,529 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

