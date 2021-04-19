Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,767. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

