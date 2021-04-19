CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,208.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $32.66 million and $1,208.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00289988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008203 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,655,705 coins and its circulating supply is 134,655,705 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

