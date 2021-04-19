CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $1,384.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00321716 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00033344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003902 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008741 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,599,751 coins and its circulating supply is 134,599,751 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

