Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $32.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

