CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

