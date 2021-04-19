CX Institutional Acquires 24,660 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2,268.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

