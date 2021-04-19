CX Institutional Acquires 32,596 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

