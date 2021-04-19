CX Institutional Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,746.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

