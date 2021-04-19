CX Institutional Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,534.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $160.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.