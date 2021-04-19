CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of FM opened at $30.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

