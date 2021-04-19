CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CX Institutional boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,702.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

SPGI opened at $378.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

