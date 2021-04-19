CX Institutional Buys 14,043 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,618.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,718,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.50 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

