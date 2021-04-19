CX Institutional Buys 34,808 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2,052.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 323.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

