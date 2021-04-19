CX Institutional Buys 3,519 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

