CX Institutional Buys 52,128 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8,274.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.