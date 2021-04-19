CX Institutional Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.