CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,327 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

ORCL stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

