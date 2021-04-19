CX Institutional Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $101.64 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $101.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

