CX Institutional Has $1.74 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CX Institutional increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 249.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $198.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.