CX Institutional Has $1.75 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $231.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

