CX Institutional Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12,364.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $192.92 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.