CX Institutional Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after acquiring an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $665.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

