CX Institutional Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CX Institutional grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,594.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.62.

Shares of ORLY opened at $530.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.62 and a 52 week high of $534.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

