CX Institutional Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $180.84 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.