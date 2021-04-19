CX Institutional Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CX Institutional grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

FB stock opened at $306.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

