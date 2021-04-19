CX Institutional Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,698.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

