CX Institutional Purchases 6,347 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,622.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Moody’s stock opened at $322.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.00. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $227.75 and a 52 week high of $322.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.