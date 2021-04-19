CX Institutional Sells 11,696 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

