CX Institutional Sells 18,660 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

